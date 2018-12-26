Aw, dad. Photo: Prince Williams @ATLPICS/WireImage

It was the revelation of the year that Drake had fathered a secret son, thanks to Pusha T(ea)’s detective work, and since then Drake has mostly shied away from the subject except to confirm the news on his album Scorpion. But perhaps a few too many eggnogs later and Drake is in the giving spirit, acknowledging his son on Instagram in the most dad way possible: Confirming that his son’s name is indeed Adonis (Push tells no lies!), Drake shared a framed photo of his son’s handprint collage, likely created by Adonis’s artist mother, Sophie Brussaux, unless Adonis is some sort of insane 1-year-old prodigy, which, of course, Drake fully believes like any decent dad should. Hang it in the Louvre!

Drake previously spoke about his life as a single father on an October episode of LeBron’s HBO talk show, The Shop, and having to co-parent with a woman he barely knows. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened,” he said, “but I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother.” He also gave LeBron a sneak peek of baby Adonis with a photo on his phone, revealing that Adonis has blue eyes. What other surprises can we expect from this apparent baby genius?!