Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Replacing Julie Chen on The Talk

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We finally know who will be replacing Julie Chen Moonves on CBS’ The Talk. People has confirmed that Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba will begin co-hosting duties in January. She will join Talk mainstays Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood. Inaba will remain a judge on DWTS as well. In her farewell video message, Julie Chen endorsed Inaba as her replacement. “Carrie Ann,” she said, “I don’t know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister. I’m just saying!” Inaba has been one of a few guest hosts on The Talk, including Rosie O’Donnell, who Deadline reported was also vying for the gig.