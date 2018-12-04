awards season

Eighth Grade, Beale Street Among AFI’s Top 10 Movies

The American Film Institute has released its top-ten movies of the year. Notably on the list: Eighth Grade, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Quiet Place. The Marvel behemoth Black Panther also scored a spot on the list, and Green Book continues to hang on (even as its awards-season campaign has gone a little haywire). BlacKkKlansman, First Reformed, Mary Poppins Returns, and A Star Is Born round out the list of movies. Roma will take home a special award. On the TV side: the final season of The Americans, newbie HBO dramedy Succession, and more. Last year, eventual Best Picture winner The Shape of Water was among the AFI’s ten selections. A special award went to The Vietnam War.

The AFI lists are selected by AFI trustees, scholars, artists, and critics. The annual AFI Awards private luncheon will take place in Los Angeles on January 4.

AFI Movies of the Year
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Eighth Grade
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

AFI TV Programs of the Year
The Americans
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Atlanta
Barry
Better Call Saul
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

AFI Special Award
Roma

