Eighth Grade, Beale Street Among AFI’s Top 10 Movies

Photo: Linda Kallerus/A24

The American Film Institute has released its top-ten movies of the year. Notably on the list: Eighth Grade, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Quiet Place. The Marvel behemoth Black Panther also scored a spot on the list, and Green Book continues to hang on (even as its awards-season campaign has gone a little haywire). BlacKkKlansman, First Reformed, Mary Poppins Returns, and A Star Is Born round out the list of movies. Roma will take home a special award. On the TV side: the final season of The Americans, newbie HBO dramedy Succession, and more. Last year, eventual Best Picture winner The Shape of Water was among the AFI’s ten selections. A special award went to The Vietnam War.

The AFI lists are selected by AFI trustees, scholars, artists, and critics. The annual AFI Awards private luncheon will take place in Los Angeles on January 4.

AFI Movies of the Year

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

AFI TV Programs of the Year

The Americans

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Atlanta

Barry

Better Call Saul

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

AFI Special Award

Roma