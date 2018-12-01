Eminem Compares Himself to the Manchester Bomber in New Freestyle, ‘Kick Off’

Eminem is back to his roots, freestyling in Detroit and threatening violence against women! Eminem recorded his new video/State of the Union Address in the Shelter at St. Andrews, one of his first venues. “I’ve always looked at battle rap as competition,” says Mathers before his 10+ minute freestyle in which he comes for the likes of Justin Bieber and Reese Witherspoon. “The main objective is to destroy, completely fucking obliterate, your opponent by saying whatever the fuck you can, to get a reaction from the crowd. So nothing’s off limits.” Eminem then launched into a rap where he declares himself as passionate as a suicide bomber. Specifically, the bomber that attacked Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. But for raps, not religious extremism. Eminem also said he’s “getting head in the sand like an embarrassed ostrich,” so consider that ostrich completely fucking obliterated.

