Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz gave us a master class in sexy period drama lady-sex thanks to The Favourite, but when the cameras start rolling for the 20th take to get the best fingering angle, sometimes a certain light, porous substance needs to be summoned to keep everyone sane. So recalled Colman on this week’s Graham Norton Show, who had the pleasure of receiving fingery pleasure from Stone in one of the film’s scenes — a scene that made Stone nervous in anticipation, since it took place under a bunch of sheets. “So I go, I know, I know! I ask makeup if they have a sponge,” Colman explained. “So I put a sponge down there. It was a big, wet sponge. So Emma went up my leg and she went, ‘Ugh!’” That take didn’t make the final cut, obviously, but how about some Favourite bloopers?

