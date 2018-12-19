Finally, We Get a Picture of Our Mom Laura Dern in Little Women

The Little Women cast has seen the deluge of (haunting) first-look photos posted today, and they have replied in earnest. Emma Watson, apparently in charge of all Little Women marketing, shared a set photo Wednesday afternoon, giving us our first look at Laura Dern. It’s a simple, director-y shot: Watson and Dern are seated while Greta Gerwig makes a big, lovable, director-y gesture with her hands. (Her mind! It amazes me sometimes!) Dern’s role hasn’t been confirmed yet, but with Meryl Streep playing Aunt March, it feels like a safe bet that Dern is Marmee, the mother of the March sisters. Congratulations, everyone! This time next year, Little Women will be in theaters.

