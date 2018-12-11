Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

If you’re like us, the dawning horror you’re feeling as you realize you never saw Avenue Q is equalled only by the dawning horror of every parent in 2003 realizing it is not the Sesame Street knock-off they promised their kids. As announced by the show’s producers on Monday, after more than fifteen years, Avenue Q will be leaving the New York stage on April 28, 2019.

Created by Book of Mormon’s Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, the infamously dirty puppet musical won Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score at the 2004 Tony Awards. After six years on Broadway, the show moved Off-Broadway to New York’s New World Stages, where it has played since October 2009, spawning two national tours and a ton of international productions. You still have a little time, so hope your girlfriend who lives in Canada can finally make it down for a performance!