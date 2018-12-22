Every Celebrity Is Here in I’m Not Here Trailer

Get ready for a star-studded sadness from I’m Not Here. Seriously, there are no more stars in the sky because they’re crying in this trailer. J.K. Simmons plays Steve, a man who’s haunted by his past and relives each painful moment when he interacts with the objects in his home. Steve is also portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage. Steve’s parents are played by Mandy Moore and Max Greenfield. It Follows star Maika Monroe plays Steve’s super dead wife. I’m Not Here is co-written and directed by Simmons’ wife, Michelle Schumacher. On a barely related note, isn’t it weird that both I’m Not Here and I’m Not There feature multiple stars in a single role? Get Cate Blanchett on the horn, and ask her why she’s not in this?