At the end of December, it’ll be two years since Carrier Fisher passed away at the age of 60. While the actress, writer and comedian might live on in the Star Wars universe, Seth MacFarlane and Family Guy finally laid her character Angela to rest on Sunday, leaving her employee Peter to deliver her eulogy. (You know, like all bosses would want from their employees.)

Fisher voiced the hard-nosed brewery manager in 25 episodes since 2005. Her professional role will be filled (for the time being, at least) by husband and wife Bert and Sheila, voiced by Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash. Concludes Peter, “She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages.”