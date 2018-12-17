Apple Lures Justin Lin Away From Sony With One of Its Fancy Development Deals

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Add another one to the original content talent roster at Apple. The tech giant has now locked in contracts with the likes of Oprah, M. Night Shyamalan, A24, Maya Rudolf and Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams, and Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Now they’ll be rolling out the welcome mat for frequent The Fast and the Furious franchise director Justin Lin and his production company Perfect Storm Entertainment. Lin previously had a pact with Sony, but the Apple contract brings Lin into an exclusive multi-year overall TV commitment. He will develop, produce, and direct content that’s said to emphasize “a global perspective.”

While under the Sony banner, Perfect Storm produced the shows Scorpion, S.W.A.T., and Magnum P.I., as well as the upcoming Cinemax show Warrior. If we can’t have true #JusticeForHan in the Fast universe, maybe the Better Luck Tomorrow director can at least get us Justice for Sung Kang and get him his own whole show.