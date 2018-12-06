Actress Alert: Faye Dunaway Will Play Katharine Hepburn on Broadway

Faye Dunaway. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In what’s generally referred to as “intense actressing news,” Faye Dunaway will soon be playing Katharine Hepburn. Dunaway will star in a new production of Matthew Lombardo’s play about Hepburn Tea at Five on Broadway next summer, produced by Ben Feldman. Lombardo is revising the script, which was originally performed by Kate Mulgrew in 2002, for the new version. John Dillinger, who directed the original production, will also direct. Dunaway last appeared on Broadway in The Curse of an Aching Heart in 1982, though she also performed onstage as Maria Callas in the national tour of Master Class in 1997. Dunaway is an Oscar winner for Network, a stage adaptation of which is also coincidentally in performances on Broadway, with Tatiana Maslany playing her part.