Fox News recently launched its very own streaming service called Fox Nation, and Samantha Bee and her Full Frontal staff checked it out so you don’t have to. After exploring some of the service’s many weird Fox News–adjacent offerings — including shows from Tomi Lahren, Laura Ingraham and some guy named Raymond, Diamond and Silk, and Ainsley Earhardt; a Steve Doocy cooking show; and Jeanine Pirro’s series 10 Minute Justice, which is actually only seven minutes long — Bee concludes that Fox Nation is both “like ASMR for sociopaths” and “like television, grandpa, but you get it on the smaller screen you use for writing racism on Facebook!”

“Thanks to Fox Nation, viewers can now gorge themselves on Fox’s toxic slob all day without ingesting the traces of nutrients that might contradict the right-wing narrative,” Bee continues. “It’s just pure, substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole. On top of that, it’s a great way for Fox to squeeze a few extra bucks from all the olds who sign up but forget to unsubscribe before they die. Fox Nation may seem laughably incompetent now, but in 2028, when President Raymond gets all his talking points about building a dome over America from it, they’ll be the ones laughing.”