Gene Simmons Is Being Sued for Sexual Battery Again

Another woman is suing Gene Simmons for touching her inappropriately. According to TMZ, the woman was working at one of Simmons’ Rock & Brews locations when he toured the premises. The lawsuit states that Simmons “reached over and forcefully placed his hand on her vagina completely covering it.” The woman, who is reporting as a Jane Doe, says she tried to stop Simmons, and that he behaved inappropriately with other staff. Earlier this year, Simmons settled a sexual battery lawsuit with an unnamed radio broadcaster who claimed that he had touched her inappropriately, again at a Rock & Brews and again during a photo-op.