Glenn Close Thought Her Golden Globes Nomination Was a Butt Dial

"I was surprised, I thought it was a butt-call this morning,"- Glen Close reacts on the phone to being nominated for the Golden Globes's Best Actress for a Motion Picture in a drama. pic.twitter.com/QiLjP71KLA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2018

Glenn Close was nominated for a Golden Globe this morning, which was a big surprise to Glenn Close, who didn’t realize the Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning. When the Today show called Close for her reaction to her 15th nomination (for The Wife), she was still in bed. “I’m in bed; I did two shows yesterday. I didn’t even know it was happening,” she said, of the nomination announcement this morning. “I was surprised; I thought it was a butt call!”

Before she hung up, the Today hosts asked Close how many Globes she has at home already. Two? “I think so,” she purred. Fingers crossed for her third!