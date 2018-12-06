Will YOU win? Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has found a way to get even more famous people to come to their big party this year. Before announcing the Golden Globe nominations this morning, the association revealed that it will now give out a special award for achievement in television, meant to recognize “the highest level of achievement in the medium.” This award will be announced before the ceremony in addition to the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, which tends to be more film-focused and goes to a “talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment” (past winners include Oprah and Meryl Streep). Think of it as a chance for someone else to give a big old speech that makes the president get angry and tweet.