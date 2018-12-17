Goodbye (for now!) from SEEN, Vulture’s Pop-Up Art Magazine

Spend 47 days in the art world with Seen. Andy Warhol (1928–1987), Before and After [4], 1962. Photo: Robert Gerhardt and Denis Y. Suspitsyn/© Whitney Museum of American Art

Wow, has it been 47 days already?

Don’t worry, art coverage will continue on Vulture, and in the print mothership, New York magazine. But maybe not at such a furious pace. Thanks to Whitney Mallett, my colleague in this project, writing and editing and finding all sorts of amazing writers all over the world, and of course none of this could have happened without Jerry Saltz. Did you read his epic how-to piece on 33 Rules for becoming an artist?

We had 27 artists including Mickalene Thomas, Raúl de Nieves, and John Waters respond to Jerry with the best and worst advice they ever got, and from who.

We met with established artists: Francesco Clemente, who thinks New York is too safe a place to make good art; Ron Athey, who has aged out of putting things in his butt on stage; Peter Halley, who reminded us that the 1980s were no party; emailed with Judy Chicago, on how she’d wanted to become a pyrotechnician but was sexually harassed by the guy teaching her; and returned, with Christo, to those Miami islands he wrapped in plastic 35 years ago; Catherine Opie, who made a film; Banu Cennetoğlu, who made a very long film; Julian Schnabel, who made a film about Van Gogh; Lyle Ashton Harris, who had thoughts about the film Black Panther.

And got to know some less well known artists: Sable Elyse Smith, Ebony G. Patterson, Ryan McNamara, Zoe Crosher, Hiba Ali, Nicole Wittenberg, Kayode Ojo, Kevin Beasley, Eva LeWitt, Matthew Leifheit, Anna Uddenberg, Rose Nestler, Jillian Mayer, Omar Victor Diop, Anna Maria Maiolino, and Jake Kean Mayman.

We went to a “retrospective” for emerging artists in Bushwick and reconsidered Andy Warhol on the occasion of the Whitney retrospective.

We had reports from Baltimore, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Dallas, Toronto, Puerto Rico, Queens and looked into whether you’d be better off quitting the art world rat race in New York or LA and moving back to your hometown to start a gallery (with 10 case studies for people who did just that.) From Detroit, we had an update on the future of the Heidelberg project, now that it is being removed from its ramshackle historical home.

We recalled how cheap New York was in late 60s, with a price list from Paula Cooper’s first show, and how hard it is to make creative things happen here today, with a report on the shutting down of Bushwick’s Signal gallery.

We went to a few parties, including the Hirshhorn gala, the Gregor Hildebrandt after-party; and got on the list to the Art Basel Miami Beach Prada VIP club.

We found out that Alexander Calder and Ellsworth Kelly were pals and that Georgia O’Keeffe did her best to thwart her sisters’ artistic ambitions; and remembered Oksana Shachko, the groundbreaking FEMEN artist who took her own life.

Shortly before the midterms, we asked if the art world had any real political influence after all. We scrutinized the politics of a show about the black model in art history; weighed whether the NYC Gay Liberation monument whitewashed queer history; suggested strategies to #brownupyourgallery; asked if blockchain would just turn the art world into a commodities market; and wondered if it was possible to quit Instagram and still be a successful artist.

Anyway, it’s all here.