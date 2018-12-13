Here’s Your Adorable Polaroid Introduction to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women looks like the world’s ultimate cool white girl group hang, complete with Polaroid group photos. The film, based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, released its first official photo of the cast all together, with Emma Watson as Meg March, Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Florence Pugh as Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, and Timothée Chalamet as ultimate literary fuckboy Laurie (Meryl Streep and Laura Dern are also involved, though they were left out of the group photo). Gerwig, time-traveling back from 2018, crouches in the center of the group. If seeing Saoirse Ronan goofily smoke a corn-cob pipe hasn’t improved your day, we really can’t help you.