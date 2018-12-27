Hamilton Cast Reunites at the Kennedy Center Honors for Belated Holiday Present

Once again, for the easy joke, we can be in the room where it happens without dropping $600 on a mezzanine seat. We love the fiscally responsible Kennedy Center Honors! Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire were honored at the annual ceremony for their outstanding contribution to reviving the theater economy — or for, like, general virtuosity in American culture — and in celebration, two songs from the musical were performed. First, we have Miranda and our country’s dapper first president, Christopher Jackson, absolutely crushing “One Last Time,” and then our lovely Schuyler sisters Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo enjoying the hell out of their titular bop. Work, work, and watch, watch.

