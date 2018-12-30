Hector Xtravaganza, of the House of Xtravaganza, Has Died

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“Grandfather” Hector Xtravaganza, founding member of the House of Xtravaganza, an iconic entity within New York’s underground ballroom and vogue scenes, has passed away at the age of 60. His death was announced via the house’s Facebook page, and memorialized by actress Laverne Cox, Pose co-creator Steven Canals and others on social media.

The dancer and activist, a house member since Xtravaganza’s inception in 1982, recently consulted on Ryan Murphy’s FX show Pose, which takes place within New York’s ball culture in the late 1980s. As Xtravaganza, who legally adopted the house’s surname, explained to The Cut this fall, “This family is more real to me than my biological family. They are first.”

RIP Hector Xtravaganza 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o5xUux4JBi — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) December 30, 2018

Hey @PoseOnFX fam, today Ballroom lost an Icon. #GrandfatherHectorXtravaganza was a devoted friend & a beloved member of the #PoseFX family. He was a show consultant, but more than that a loyal Abuelo to all. Keep him, his family, & friends in your prayers. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Qh762p3m7J — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) December 30, 2018

The world lost a bright light today. Rest In Peace, Grandfather Hector Xtravaganza. pic.twitter.com/V0IQ1ItBCT — Our Lady J (@ourladyj) December 31, 2018