See a Very Horn-y David Harbour in the First Hellboy Trailer

Fans have spent years pining for a third and final film to wrap up Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman’s Hellboy series, and while they will never get that movie, David Harbour hopes his Big Red can fill that Hellmouth in your heart. The reboot finds Hellboy a bit more angsty than Perlman’s version, having just discovered that he’s foretold to bring about the apocalypse on earth one day. Already an outcast (for … some obvious reasons) this puts Red into a kind of existential crisis trying to figure out where he belongs, with the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Development on one side and Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich) enticing him to the darkness on the other. Alongside Harbour’s Hellboy are Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Daniel Dae Kim as Major Ben Daimio, and his adoptive father, Trevor Bruttenholm (played by Ian McShane), who runs the BPRD. Hellboy arrives in theaters on April 12.

