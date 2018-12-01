Here Are John Waters’ 10 Favorite Films of 2018

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Waters released his annual cinematic top ten list on Artforum, and his number one must-see of 2018 is a French musical about Joan of Arc. “The actors themselves seem like they might burst out laughing, but this is no joke,” he wrote. “It’s the best movie of the year. You’ll hate it.” It should come as no surprise that John Waters’ criteria for feel-good movie are not the same as you or me. Custody, for example was a feel-good hit because of how good it is at making you feel bad. Waters also heaped praise on American Animals (“Adolescent group madness is a beautiful thing to watch”), Blindspotting (“You’ll squirm. You’ll identify. You’ll choke on your own gentrified excuses”), and Nico, 1988 (“‘Is junkie dignity possible?’ The answer is no”).

1. Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc

2. American Animals

3. Nico, 1988

4. Mom and Dad

5. Blindspotting

6. The Green Fog

7. Custody

8. Sollers Point

9. Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

10. Permanent Green Light