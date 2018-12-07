Vulture’s Holiday Gift Guide: What Our Editors Are Giving

If I am any indication, people who wouldn’t normally like pop-culture related gifts would be more into them if said pop-culture related gift has anything to do with The Simpsons. A Final Companion to Books From the Simpsons (New, Updated Version) is truly ideal for anyone who watched the show, no matter when they stopped watching. As the word “final” suggests, this is the last of a series. In each, French (say it with me, oo la la) graphic designer Olivier Lebrun prints black-and-white screenshots of when a book appears on The Simpsons on yellow paper, so they appear black and yellow. See it’s an “art book,” not some manifestation of stunted maturity, MOM. Seriously, these books have a history of appreciating a ton in value. Look at you, art book collector! Also, it’s fun to flip through and see the funny books, like A Man, A Plan, A Canal, Panama! The 800 Best-Loved Teddy Roosevelt Palindromes or Jazz from J to Z or Owning Your Okayness or A Farewell to Arms. What’s that? That last one is the name of a real book by Ernest Hemingway? Does someone’s arms get blown off? No!? Seems like a missed opportunity for some symbolism? Anyway, if I didn’t know about this book and you got it for me, I’d be so happy, my arms would fall off. —Jesse David Fox