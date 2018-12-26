Photo: Giles Keyte/Columbia Pictures

If you solely enjoy choosing your movies based on a fluctuating review-aggregation barometer, the results are in for Holmes & Watson, and you should briskly walk away from the theaters à la encountering those Baskerville hounds. Per THR, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s comedic take on the chummy literary duo — a take that has been called “abysmally unfunny,” “brain-dead,” and, in its nicest review, “dull” — currently sits with a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The handsome British-man trio of Hugh Laurie, Ralph Fiennes, and Steve Coogan also star in the film, making the abysmal reviews all the more disappointing for this Vulture writer. Oh, well! Back to rewatching Paddington 2 instead, which has 100 percent on the Tomatometer, obviously.