Hot Boxing and Private Urination: Mueller’s Russia Investigation So Far

If hearing the name Robert Mueller now makes your brain short circuit with frustration, here’s something that might help. On Wednesday night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers the host used his ‘A Closer Look’ segment to fully dive in to the latest development in the Russia investigation: the revelation that Michael Flynn cooperated with the FBI. The resulting segment turns out to be an incredibly helpful rundown of who’s being hotboxed, when crimes do and don’t count, and it also provides a thorough analysis of Mike Pence’s lying face. Don’t worry, we’ve only potentially got years and years of this left.

