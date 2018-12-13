Jesse Tyler Ferguson tried to call his “good friend” Chrissy Teigen on Busy Tonight, only to find out that she has changed numbers without telling him. Hmmmm, doesn’t sound like that good of a friend. Ferguson was calling Teigen because he refuses to believe she actually pronounces her name “Tie-gen” instead of “Tee-gen.” Earlier this year, Tiegen revealed that the world has been mispronouncing her name for years and that she’s stopped trying to correct us. Well, JTF refuses to learn the correct pronunciation. In fact, he was a hot take machine, also declaring that brining a turkey is irrelevant. I’d lose his number too, Chrissy.