Look, despite the fact the film gives you everything from Jason Momoa to Amber Heard to Julie Andrews as a bigoted leviathan, not everyone is going to like Aquaman. That’s fine with director James Wan. Unfortunately, it’s not fine with what is likely a very small faction of the film’s most acrimonious fans. This weekend, Wan issued a cease-and-desist to anyone hell-bent on antagonizing people who simply didn’t care for the DC Extended Universe’s most recent offering.

“It has come to my attention that some folks are getting harassed by some fans for not liking AQM,” the director posted to Twitter on Sunday. “Please don’t do that. Not the kind of support I want. Be respectful.”

Similarly, because some people don’t understand the glimmering golden value of talking trash behind someone’s back, the Furious 7 director also asked that the film’s detractors please refrain from sending their terrible Aquaman reviews directly to him, or specifically at him. “Vice versa, it’s ok to not like my film, but there’s no need to attack me personally, or tag me on hates,” Wan continued. “Peace.”

