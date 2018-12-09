On SNL, Homemaking Gets a Manly Makeover

Now that women are the top earner in 50% of American families, G.E. is giving home appliances a butch new makeover. If you thought the AXE body wash that looks like a tire was a weird way to shore up your masculinity, wait till you see a dishwasher with a 70-pound door. Host Jason Momoa struts and hoists and generally mans around the house with his new G.E. appliances that make cleaning tough. If these products were real, not only would more housework get done, Crossfit memberships would plummet.