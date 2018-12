Jason Momoa may be a book-destroying brigand, but dude can actually throw a trident and that’s not nothing. Jimmy Fallon challenged Momoa to a trident throw-off on The Tonight Show, which Momoa won handily. Before his first throw, Aquaman psyched himself up with a little haka. He then got Ocean Master right in the tummy with a trident. Meanwhile, Fallon is trying to throw underhand like it’s softball? The minnow has a lot to learn from the mighty shark, as the old Atlantean saying probably goes.

