Jason Momoa Led a Haka at the Aquaman Premiere

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are many good arguments for diversity in entertainment. For example, the way people feel when they see themselves reflected on screen, and the fact that diverse voices result in more interesting stories. But an oft-neglected reason is that diverse casts are more likely to have at least one person of pacific islander ancestry, which means we’ll get more hakas. Jason Momoa led Ka Mate on the Aquaman blue carpet Wednesday night. Many cast members joined in, including New Zealand native Temuera Morrison, who plays Aquaman’s dad. Ka Mate was originally written by Māori war leader Te Rauparaha to celebrate his escape from pursuing enemies. The New Zealand All Blacks have popularized a choreography that has become a rugby custom across the globe.

I think we all know what needs to happen next. Momoa needs to costar with Dwayne Johnson in a film directed by Taika Waititi. Don’t care what the movie is about. I’m just excited about the premiere.