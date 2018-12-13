Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams Are Working Together Again on a New Apple Show

Never count Sydney Bristow out. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams are not giving the world the spinoff about her minor character on Felicity that we (okay, maybe just me) so desperately crave, but they are working together again! Vulture can confirm that Garner, who rose to fame on Alias, everyone’s favorite J.J. Abrams show about being a spy and having a conflicted relationship with Victor Garber, is working with the Star Wars director again on a new TV series for Apple. The two nabbed a straight-to-series order for My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which will be a one-hour drama based on the memoir by Amy Silverstein, who received a heart transplant and then, 26 years later, had her first donor heart fail. The story focuses on “an extraordinary group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant.” Karen Croner (who wrote The Tribes of Palos Verdes and Admission) will write the series, while Abrams, Garner, Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson, and Silverstein herself will executive produce. Jen’s back, and she’s here to make you weep.

The Abrams-Garner series is just one of many Apple TV shows in development with starry names attached. The streaming service has also announced plans for a Jennifer Aniston–Reese Witherspoon series about morning TV news, an M. Night Shyamalan thriller, a Kristen Wiig comedy, a drama from Damien Chazelle, a space series from Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore, and more. This will all make Apple a very exciting entry into the streaming wars, at least once it reveals how exactly anyone will be able to subscribe and watch its shows.