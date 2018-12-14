Jennifer Lopez Has Totally Banged in her Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini stopped by Watch What Happens Live to play a game of “Never Have I Ever,” and plug their new movie Second Act. Leah Remini has barely done anything, but J.Lo has LIVED, honey. She had sex in her trailer, she writes her lines on her hand, she lies to her friends about their films. Remini and Lopez have beautiful chemistry together. Jennifer almost completely ignores Andy Cohen, instead seeking the approval of her costar and the audience. In a later game, both women said they’re not gossips, which is a real bummer for the “I desperately need to know who J.Lo screwed in her trailer” community.