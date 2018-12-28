Those young and hip clue writers over at Jeopardy! have some occasional fun with making contestants look waaaay out of touch with popular culture. Thursday evening’s installment will now join that Get Off My Lawn canon in spectacular fashion. In a “New Words” category meant to test the trio’s knowledge of, well, very modern words, this $2,000 clue tripped them all up, much to the chagrin of the Twitterati out there: “Originally a Twitter joke, a ‘milkshake’ this fowl describes a viral darling whose dark past quickly appears.” If you correctly responded “duck”— excuse us, “what is duck” — congrats, you have a rudimentary understanding of the internet and its very endearing lexicon!
These Jeopardy! Quacks Have No Idea What ‘Milkshake Duck’ Is
Photo: Jeopardy