Jessica Lange Signs on to Ryan Murphy’s Ticket Yet Again on The Politician

You can’t make a Ryan Murphy show without Jessica Lange, those are just the rules. According to Deadline, Lange is joining the cast of Murphy’s new Netflix show The Politician, which stars Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbarian with political aspirations. Unlike most politics stories, this is a comedy with elements of satire and a few musical numbers (at least according to the show’s original description). The rest of the cast includes Dylan McDermott, January Jones, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Lucy Boynton, Rahne Jones, and according to McDermott, Gwyneth Paltrow. Barbra Streisand was described as being in talks for the project when it was first announced, though it’s unclear if she still is. The Politician is one of many Netflix projects that Murphy is making, including Ratched, which will star Sarah Paulson, of course.