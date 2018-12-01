And Now, Jimmy Fallon Hides Behind His Desk After Dolly Parton’s Penis Joke

We can’t say for sure how we’d react if Dolly Parton, American Icon decided to tell us an anecdote about her husband cajoling her into a potential threesome with Jennifer Aniston. So you know what! Perhaps we’d act just like Jimmy Fallon did on his Tonight Show last night, because he 1) Threw his hands in the air 2) Hid behind his desk for a few seconds, and 3) Crawled away on that plush carpeting to get some air. “He can’t even get it out to pee,” Parton wisely sums up, “much less get it up for three.”

