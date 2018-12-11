Jimmy Kimmel Wants A Sarah Huckabee Sanders In Every Home

With kids today growing up in a world built on alternate facts, it seems like we’re long overdue for updating the Christmas demons that haunt their consciences. Enter Jimmy Kimmel, who on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! unveiled his plan for an updated and alternate take on the popular new Elf on the Shelf tradition: Huckabee in a Tree. Yes, this product would allow every child in America access to the same kind of free-of-reality defense the president of the United States enjoys every day of the year. Also, it looks like a nightmare, so you could keep it around on Halloween, too.