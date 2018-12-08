Custard Creams for All! Jodie Whittaker Is Staying With Doctor Who

Photo: Sophie Mutevelian/BBC

Well, we don’t have a one-and-done Christopher Eccleston situation on our hands. Cue the theme! In an announcement not too surprising but still good to receive, Jodie Whittaker conformed she’s sticking around Doctor Who and the TARDIS for at least one more season. “I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.” Whittaker’s 10-episode season as the franchise’s first female Doctor has been killing it in the ratings, averaging a 20 percent viewership increase from Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord era. Let’s hope she finally gets the Dalek (or Cyberman) (or Sontaran) face-off she deserves.