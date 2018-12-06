John Cena Knows His New Hairdo Freaks You Out

Everyone knows that after a breakup, you get a Meaningful Haircut. Well, what if you’re John Cena and have had the same buzzcut for 40 years? You have a Meaningful Grow Out. Cena grew out his trademark buzz while filming a movie in China, and the WWE fans are flipping out. “I left with a buzzcut, and I come back with this. And everybody’s like ‘You’ve ruined my childhood!’” he told Ellen on Ellen. I’m just trying to figure my life out, wear a haircut.”

The hair is sticking around for a while, no matter the fan outcry. John Cena’s motto is “Never Give Up” for a reason.