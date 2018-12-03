“If I wrote The Innocent Man as a novel, folks probably wouldn’t believe it,” says author John Grisham, whose true-crime book about a pair of murders in the 1980s has been adapted into a Netflix docuseries. At the center of Grisham’s fact-finding mission is the city of Ada, Oklahoma, where two women were killed two years apart and the process of justice being served became tainted by controversy. The limited series will include interviews with friends and family members of the victims, as well as archival photos and video of suspects’ interviews with police. The Innocent Man starts streaming on Netflix on December 14.