Photo: Paramount Pictures

“I’ll be honest with you: I really didn’t want to do the sequel.” John Krasinski is keeping it real about his enthusiasm for a follow-up to A Quiet Place in his new Deadline interview published Sunday. Joined by wife and co-star Emily Blunt, the actor jokingly describes how Paramount Pictures “basically mind-tricked” him into writing a sequel from a “tiny idea” he had allowed to germinate. Krasinski obviously doesn’t spill too many beans, but he does say the sequel will revisit the first film’s post-monster apocalyptic world from “another perspective” and god, wouldn’t it be cool if that perspective was the aliens’ POV? The first film grapples with family and failure and survival, and then the second movie is just “I hear a sound and I go fast to the sound and I eat all the little running things that made the sounds?” Ah, well, something for the threequel. In reality, it seems the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star is looking to leverage the fact “everyone else in the world is experiencing this” to create the franchise’s new movie.

[T]he idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now—I don’t have it fleshed out—but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.



Oh, and in case it wasn’t obvious, John Krasinski will not be returning for an on-camera role for various spoiler-y reasons. “It’s a pretty good promise that I won’t be coming back,” the actor said. “Unless I do the Hamlet thing; just sort of float around.” Joked Blunt, “Definitely do the Hamlet thing.”