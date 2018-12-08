Charmed, Oh, Hello’s George and Gil Are Campaigning to Be Oscar Hosts, I’m Sure

With Kevin Hart in and out in a record amount of time, just about every website with “pop culture” in its mission statement is speculating who should host next year’s Oscars ceremony. Billy Crystal? Sure. Lin-Manuel Miranda? Hip. But helloooo ﻿you schmucks at the Academy! Slab some tuna onto your bread, crank up the Gaucho, and place a non one-sided telefin call to Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to get them to host — ideally as their Oh, Hello characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, because that’s all the duo have been teasing on social media today. “We were asked to host the Oscars and we have accepted. We are hosting the Oscars,” the Bruhd-way show’s Twitter account wrote, sending fans into a tizzy of Steely Dan, Alan Alda, and Ravi-doing-the-lights jokes. “Thank you to ABC and the Oscars. Who knows who will win? Maybe your favorite movie star. Tune in.”

Mulaney and Kroll — who previously did terrific hosting jobs at the 2017 and 2018 Indie Spirit Awards — soon got in on the fun, and their septuagenerian counterparts seem pretty jazzed at the gig’s potential, too. Kind of. “Marketing roll out has begun and it feels underwhelming. This is a clear sign that George and Gil #charmedImsure don’t have the right team behind them,” Mulaney tweeted. “This feels undercooked. I’m worried the boys aren’t taking this opportunity seriously,” Kroll added.

Give us an uninterrupted ten-minute rendition of “Sweet Rosalie” with Bradley Cooper and we’ll be good to go.