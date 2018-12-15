John Mulaney Tried, Failed to Have a Goth Phase

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Seven very deserving acts will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year, a sonic tidbit that’s crucial to understanding the rest of this article, because John Mulaney low-key stans for the Cleveland institution — so much so that he was interviewed by Rolling Stone to gauge his interest in the inductees. Roxy Music, Radiohead, and Stevie Nicks are personal favorites of his, but it was an anecdote about the Cure — a band he’s loved since he was “very young” — that made us giggle a bit, because Mulaney admitted the aesthetic choices of Robert Smith and the boys almost made him become a lil’ goth. “I tried to. I would buy bracelets at Urban Outfitters. I was slowly trying to, but I wouldn’t have worn it home,” he explained. “My brother and sister would’ve made fun of me, so I never really went whole hog. But inside, I was very much the Cure.” Get the man some smeared red lipstick and a smokey eye. It’s not to late!