Jojo Rerecorded her Debut Self-Titled Album

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/2016 Getty Images

In consensual surprise release news, JoJo has re-recorded some of her biggest hits. The mononamed singer beefed with her old record label for seven years, finally freeing herself from Blackground’s grasp in 2014. Since then, JoJo has been recording and touring, and becoming a gay icon. But Blackground wasn’t done with her, removing her eponymous album from streaming services. On Thursday afternoon, JoJo began blasting her Twitter with re-recordings of songs like “Leave (Get Out)” and “Never Say Goodbye.” The new JoJo is available on iTunes.