Juelz Santana Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Bringing a Gun to an Airport

Juelz Santana. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Juelz Santana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for gun and drug possession. TMZ reports that the Dipset rapper (né LaRon Louis James) pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a weapon on an aircraft, and possession of a controlled substance; he was sentenced to 27 months in prison, with an additional year of being under supervised release. In March, Santana was caught by TSA at Newark Airport with a loaded handgun and nonprescription Oxycodone in luggage with his identification on it. He initially abandoned his bags and fled the scene but then turned himself in three days later and was arrested. In 2011, Santana pleaded guilty to gun and drug possession after police raided his studio in New Jersey. He was also given probation in 2013 for threatening a neighbor who’d allegedly witnessed him assaulting his now-fiancée and Love & Hip Hop co-star Kimbella Vanderhee. Last month, Dipset released their first album in 14 years.