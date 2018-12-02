Jules’ dad invented Oxycontin, and he’s privileged enough to see things…a little differently. “You’re looking at the economy like ‘numbers, charts, buy sell.’ Meanwhile, I’m looking at a baby. And I’m thinking ‘That’s what we need! Open eyes, skin so soft. No bones, just love.’” We’ve all met a Jules, usually on the porch of a coffeeshop, playing “Hallelujah” on a banjo and bragging about his voluntourism trip to Ecuador. “We’re all just animals in people costumes, right?” asked Jules, to which Colin Jost replied “I have never hated anyone this much.” Finally someone so rich, even Colin Jost is disgusted!