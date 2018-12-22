Justin and Hailey Bieber Have a Puppy!

Christmas came early in the Bieber household. Hailey Rhode (as in Island) Bieber shared pics and videos of her “Christmas Baby,” Oscar. TMZ believes the pup to be a Maltese Yorkie, but the lil guy is simply to small to be categorized! He is a little sleepy man, as seen on Mrs. Bieber’s Instagram stories. Puppies as gifts are a venerable Christmas tradition. There are even multiple Hallmark/Lifetime Christmas movies about it. Hailey and Justin have tended to demonstrate their love in more outré ways, like public crying-consoling displays and face tattoos. Could this be a sign of normalcy for the couple? More importantly, is he named Oscar because he’s grouchy? Is he a grouchy little pupper? Is he? Yes he is, yes he is!

