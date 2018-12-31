Justin Bieber Apologizes for Suggesting JoJo Siwa Should Set Her Car on Fire

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

If you have or are a child, you’re probably familiar with JoJo Siwa, the Dance Moms performer turned pop star, YouTube personality and Nickelodeon actress behind tween hits like “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” Well, in a wonderful turn of events, the bow-wearing 15-year-old recently gave fans a tour of the BMW convertible she received from her parents for Christmas, complete with rainbow-glitter paint job and sunshine-yellow rimes. Then, on an Instagram pic of Siwa’s technicolor car, Justin Bieber comment simply, “Burn it.” He commented “burn it” three times.

As you might imagine, JoJo, her mother and fans alike took (pretty good-natured) umbrage at the comments, which inspired Bieber to apologize on Sunday. Taking this saga to the next level, however, is how Justin Bieber apologized for, again, suggesting someone torch their own car (albeit a car that is clearly designed to promote upcoming tour dates rather than just take you to Algebra 2.)

“I have nothing against you,” Justin tweeted by way of explanation. “It was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.” Absolutely not, Justin.

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018

it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good! https://t.co/xe94SQcjbD — JoJo Siwa 🌈🐸🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) December 30, 2018

If nothing else, at least JoJo now has the name, content and chorus of her first diss track all ready to go, whenever she wants it.