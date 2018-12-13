All It Took Was One Twitter Spree for Kanye to Get His Apology From Drake

Someone put them in time-out. Photo: Getty Images

In this edition of Guess What Kanye Tweeted, he’s back to being in his feelings about his frenemy Drake. Earlier this year, Kanye tweeted his many apologies to the rapper with whom he’s had a falling out over, oh I don’t know, everything. Then, a couple of weeks later, took a less conciliatory tone with an Instagram video scolding Drake for letting people believe Drake had slept with Kim Kardashian West. Feeling a way once again, Kanye tweeted on Thursday that Drake owes him an overdue apology for being shady. The tweets were sparked by Drake’s apparent indirect request to get permission for sample clearance of 2009’s “Say What’s Real,” which flipped Kanye’s “Say You Will” (likely because Drake intends to release his So Far Gone mixtape on streaming for the first time for its tenth anniversary next year).

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

But Kanye has some conditions: First, Drake must apologize for dissing his Yeezys. Then he has to make amends for being all buddy-buddy with Kris Jenner behind Kanye’s back. He must definitely pay penance for allegedly having Pusha T attacked at his Toronto show, and acknowledge the proof that Kanye didn’t spill the beans about Drake’s secret son after all. But of utmost importance, Kanye won’t rest until Drake says he’s sorry for sending him all those devil emoji during Kanye’s difficult time. “It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me,” he tweeted. “I need my apologies now. No tough talk either.”

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

In the end, Kanye apparently got his apology (and fast!). And Drake got … what he had coming: Kanye denied the clearance anyway, to which Drake sent a different, less devilish emoji. We hope you’ve enjoyed this playground drama.

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018