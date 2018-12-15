Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Drake is so, so yesterday. In a series of tweets published Saturday morning — or, as he’d like us to refer to them from now on, “therapy testimonials” — Kanye West expressed annoyance at how Ariana Grande responded to his beef reignition with Drake earlier this week. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West wrote, screenshotting Grande’s tweet that implores fans to ignore the “grown men arguing” in favor of listening to her and Miley Cyrus’ new songs. “People will no longer take mental health for a joke … all of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.” He added, about his own experiences with mental health: “No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful.”

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

In the same round of tweets, West also expressed interest in one day hosting SNL as opposed to being relegated to a musical guest. Despite this, he spelled Lorne Michaels’ name wrong … twice. “Lauren [is] the goat. Ye gotta host,” he wrote. “Typo. Lauren Michaels is the goat.”

Still waiting to host SNL🤔Lauren in the goat. Ye gotta host — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Typo Lauren Michaels is the goat The world needs that Ye SNL 👽👽👽 — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

What say ye, Lauren?

Update, Saturday afternoon: Grande responded to West’s remarks on her Twitter account, equally pushing back and apologizing. “With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment [about] what men were doing at the time vs. women,” she wrote. “It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope you feel well today.”

with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018