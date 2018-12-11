"It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/YsHIq6c9ev — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018

Kathie Lee Gifford announced this morning that she will leave the Today show, and as is traditional for her hour of the show, the announcement was very emotional and involved both extreme earnestness, sight gags, and wine. Gifford revealed the news with her co-host Hoda Kotb, saying that she will leave her post hosting the 10 a.m. hour of Today in April of next year. “I have been here almost 11 years,” Gifford said. “Thought I would stay one year, something happened along the way — fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. And now, when it’s our 11th anniversary, I’m going to be leaving the Today show.” Gifford hinted that she has other projects in the works (will she write another musical?), but did not reveal where exactly she will head next. Gifford and Hoda then took turns tearing up and complimenting each other while pulling tissue paper from the ceiling, which is fairly typical for the show they have built together. May this version of it rest in sweet Chardonnay peace.