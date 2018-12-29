Between the downtime she’s had while filming all those old-timey scandal dramas, Keira Knightly has mastered the art of quite a peculiar skill: She can play her teeth. No, no, not play with her teeth. If you have teeth, literally anyone could do that. Duh! We mean play her teeth like an instrument, sold-out-show-at-Madison-Square-Garden style. “I can play anything you want,” she told her fellow Graham Norton Show guests, before breaking into a rendition of “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” with the bravado of Sticky Fingers-era Keith Richards. Dentists, maybe don’t watch this.

Related